Potter/Tioga Counties -- For decades, maple sugar producers across Potter and Tioga counties have been building a budding industry that now draws in visitors from all over the country.

This Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., nearly two dozen producers will welcome hundreds to their farms for the 18th annual Maple Weekend, according to Ashlynn Dunn, secretary for the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association.

“When people think about maple syrup, they always think about Vermont,” Dunn said. “They don’t think about all the other states involved.”

As part of Maple Weekend, 22 maple sugar producers have opened up their sugar shacks and stocked their store shelves with syrups and other maple-flavored goodies to sell to eager customers.

Many of the farms are also serving pancake breakfasts or bringing in food trucks to serve specialty maple-inspired fare.

Wanda Warwick and her husband, Brian, of Sticky Bucket Maple, have one of those farms. They’ve been busy preparing to welcome folks to their 287-acre farm and shop in Sabinsville, Potter County.

Since they started participating in Maple Weekend 15 years ago, the event has gotten bigger every year, Wanda said.

They’ve had to hire “sugar shack greeters” and parking attendants just to keep up with the flow of visitors, she said. The lure of maple goodies has drawn visitors to the Sticky Bucket from as far away as Texas, Maryland, and New Jersey.

The couple have been keeping watch over their 12,000 taps and waiting for temperatures to hit that sweet spot. Sap only flows in that brief period of time when the temperature drops below freezing at night, and climbs above freezing during the day.

“We’re hoping it doesn’t stay too warm,” Warwick said, of the coming weekend. “It changes the sap.”

This year, Sticky Bucket Maple is bringing in a Canadian-born chef who created a specialized menu for sugar shack visitors that features blueberry pancakes with lemon curd, whipped cream, and maple syrup, a maple and bacon bratwurst, and a maple bacon cheeseburger.

The shop is also stocked with their usual fare: maple syrups and candy, maple mocha bark with dark chocolate, maple-infused candles, and maple coffee.

Dunn, whose family runs Sons of Dunn Family Farm in Coudersport, Potter County, says visitors can plan out their trip using this map from the Potter-Tioga Visitors Bureau.

Some visit as many maple sugar producers as they can in a day, Dunn said, while others spend an entire day at their favorite farm.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” Dunn said. “People who stop in every year become like family.”

For more information, visit Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Facebook page.