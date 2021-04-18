



MANSFIELD, PA - The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education took the historic step of freezing basic in-state tuition, marking the third consecutive year that Mansfield University will not increase in-state tuition for students.



Article shared with permission from First News Now MANSFIELD, PA - The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education took the historic step of freezing basic in-state tuition, marking the third consecutive year that Mansfield University will not increase in-state tuition for students.

"Providing affordable and accessible higher education is one of the important roles that Mansfield University serves in the Northern Tier," said Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. "Freezing tuition for a third straight year is a commitment to students and their families towards maintaining pathways to a successful life and career through high-quality, affordable education."





The Board's unanimous vote keeps basic in-state tuition for undergraduate students in the 2021-22 academic year at $7,716. Also remaining the same will be the System's technology fee for students, which stands at $478 for the academic year.





Never before has the State System kept year-to-year basic in-state tuition the same for three years, something Chancellor Dan Greenstein pointed to as essential to fulfilling public higher education's mission.





"Sixty percent of jobs in Pennsylvania require a post-secondary degree, but only 47 percent of Pennsylvanians have one," he said. "To help Pennsylvania build a modern-day economy, to remain a reliable pathway for students into and beyond the middle class, to ensure every Pennsylvanian who wants can access quality higher education, we must take bold action like today's vote on tuition."





Mansfield University lowered its in-state and out-of-state tuition rates along with costs for its modern, suite-style residence halls prior to the start of the 2019-20 academic year. With one of the lowest tuition rates for a four-year institution in the state of Pennsylvania, Mansfield University continues to be a leader in affordable and accessible higher education.





The reduced tuition and housing costs allowed Mansfield to grow overall enrollment almost 10% over the past two years including a 7.2% increase in Fall '20. The university also saw a 10% increase in retention in Fall' 20 compared to the previous year.





To better accommodate prospective students in their college search amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mansfield waived SAT and ACT test scores from university admissions consideration. Mansfield is planning for increased in-person classes and activities for the upcoming Fall '21 semester.



