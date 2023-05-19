Young musicians in junior high and high school will have a chance to learn from master music educators at several summer music camps this June and July at Commonwealth University-Mansfield.

Each camp, grouped by age and ability, will provide individual and small group instruction in specific instruments. This year, camps will be held on clarinet, flute, oboe and bassoon, percussion, and saxophone, as well as an honors band and youth music camp.

Camp faculty and counselors include talented musicians and teachers, as well as Mansfield Music Department faculty, alumni, and students. Each camp will have a counselor-to-camper ratio of 1:10. Counselors and campers will live in the campus residence hall and eat in the dining hall.

One week before the start of the clarinet, flute, oboe, and bassoon, and percussion camps, campers will be required to complete a placement audition to ensure they are placed in the appropriate chamber music levels. More information can be found on the registration website.

The percussion and saxophone camps will run from Sunday, June 25, to Friday, June 30. The flute, clarinet, oboe, and bassoon camps will run from Sunday, June 25, to Thursday, June 29. The honors band camp will run from Sunday, July 9, to Saturday, July 15. The youth music camp will run from Sunday, July 16, to Saturday, July 22.

For additional information, costs, and registration, visit www.mansfield.edu/camps/music-camps.

