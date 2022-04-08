MLB_LLDays_2022.jpg

South Williamsport, Pa. -- As the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season officially gets underway, local Little League programs across the country will once again have the unique opportunity to participate in the MLB Little League Days throughout the year, according to Little League International.

As part of the growing partnership between Little League and MLB, “Little League Days” provide opportunities for local youth baseball and softball players to experience a Major League Baseball game at a ballpark near them.

This year, 27 of the 30 Major League Baseball clubs will be opening their ballparks. While each club’s Little League Days are set to be unique, many will provide discounted tickets for Little Leaguers, the opportunity to use tickets as fundraisers, and the chance for a special on-field experience.

MLB participating ballparks include:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Angels

Pittsburgh Pirates

Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres

Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners

Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins

St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds

New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays

Colorado Rockies

New York Yankees

Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers

Oakland Athletics

Washington Nationals

For more information on 2022 MLB Little League Days, and to find an event near you, visit MLB.com/LittleLeague.


