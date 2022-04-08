South Williamsport, Pa. -- As the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season officially gets underway, local Little League programs across the country will once again have the unique opportunity to participate in the MLB Little League Days throughout the year, according to Little League International.

As part of the growing partnership between Little League and MLB, “Little League Days” provide opportunities for local youth baseball and softball players to experience a Major League Baseball game at a ballpark near them.

This year, 27 of the 30 Major League Baseball clubs will be opening their ballparks. While each club’s Little League Days are set to be unique, many will provide discounted tickets for Little Leaguers, the opportunity to use tickets as fundraisers, and the chance for a special on-field experience.

MLB participating ballparks include:

Arizona Diamondbacks Houston Astros Philadelphia Phillies Atlanta Braves Los Angeles Angels Pittsburgh Pirates Baltimore Orioles Los Angeles Dodgers San Diego Padres Boston Red Sox Miami Marlins San Francisco Giants Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Seattle Mariners Chicago White Sox Minnesota Twins St. Louis Cardinals Cincinnati Reds New York Mets Tampa Bay Rays Colorado Rockies New York Yankees Texas Rangers Detroit Tigers Oakland Athletics Washington Nationals

For more information on 2022 MLB Little League Days, and to find an event near you, visit MLB.com/LittleLeague.