South Williamsport, Pa. -- As the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season officially gets underway, local Little League programs across the country will once again have the unique opportunity to participate in the MLB Little League Days throughout the year, according to Little League International.
As part of the growing partnership between Little League and MLB, “Little League Days” provide opportunities for local youth baseball and softball players to experience a Major League Baseball game at a ballpark near them.
This year, 27 of the 30 Major League Baseball clubs will be opening their ballparks. While each club’s Little League Days are set to be unique, many will provide discounted tickets for Little Leaguers, the opportunity to use tickets as fundraisers, and the chance for a special on-field experience.
MLB participating ballparks include:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Houston Astros
Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Angels
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres
Boston Red Sox
Miami Marlins
San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers
Seattle Mariners
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
St. Louis Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds
New York Mets
Tampa Bay Rays
Colorado Rockies
New York Yankees
Texas Rangers
Detroit Tigers
Oakland Athletics
Washington Nationals
For more information on 2022 MLB Little League Days, and to find an event near you, visit MLB.com/LittleLeague.