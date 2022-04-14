Williamsport, Pa. -- In an effort to support Ukraine, a nationwide non-profit, with area chapters, created a fund to raise money for goods and services to be donated to the war-torn country. United Way of Lycoming County has turned the fund into a coordinated project with area K-12 schools.

In early March, United Way Worldwide announced the United for Ukraine fund to support Ukrainian refugees. Through partnerships in Romania, Hungary, and Poland, United Way is helping to address the immediate needs of people who are fleeing violence including transportation, shelter, food and medicine, childcare supplies, hygiene kits, and more.

On April 8, Ron Frick, President and CEO of the Lycoming County United Way and Director of Community Impact JanAnn Todd took a trip to Lycoming Valley Intermediate School to meet with students, staff, and administrators.

The students expressed their desire to help Ukrainian refugees and managed to raise over $600, which will be added to the United for Ukraine Fund.

“We are thrilled that another group of kids wanted to help those in Ukraine who have been devastated by the war,“ said Frick. “The kids at Ashkar Elementary were able to raise $700 for this cause and with the effort by the kids at Lycoming Valley and a personal gift from me in honor of both schools, we’ll be sending $1,500 to Ukraine. We feel blessed to be a small part of their effort, and grateful to Lyco Valley’s librarian, Martha Miller for reaching out.”

In addition to the United for Ukraine Fund, online donations may also be made directly to local funds in Romania, Hungary, and Poland: United Way Hungary, United Way Romania, and Fundacja Dobrych Inicjatyw (Good Initiatives Foundation) in Poland.



