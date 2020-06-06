Williamsport -- After a rigorous search effort, this week Lycoming County United Way's President, Ron Frick, is pleased to announce Alison I. Cleary as Community Impact Manager for the Lycoming County United Way.

Brittany Fischer stepped down from the role as to take on the challenge of Communications and Development Manager at the Northcentral Pennsylvania YWCA.

“The search for this position was an extensive one with over 30 applications being received. Several board members joined me in the interview process and with their feedback we selected Alison to manage the critical community impact role in our organization," said Frick.

"While we were sorry to see Brittany go, we are confident that Alison’s enthusiasm and commitment will lead our organization in new ways. We are thrilled to have her on our team,” Frick continued.

A native of Ireland, Cleary spent several years working in governmental and non-governmental human service and planning roles, including time with the World Wildlife Fund, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association, An Taisce (Ireland’s National Trust), and Plant Health Australia in various roles including environmental planning, sustainable development and environmental health.

Most recently she served as Project Manager, Business Operations and a Human Resource Manager lead with IBM.

“I have always enjoyed variety in my work, challenges, and working alongside committed teams. I guess that’s why United Way seemed an obvious choice for me,” Cleary said.

Cleary holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science, Geography, and Environmental Planning from University College Dublin, a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Technology, Design, and Web Innovation from Dublin Institute of Technology, and has a Master’s of Science degree in Leadership for Sustainable Development from Queen’s University Belfast, Antrim.

A lover of all things outdoors and a volunteer at several animal rescue organizations, Alison and her husband Alan currently reside in Loyalsock Township.