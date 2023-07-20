Cogan Station/Jersey Shore, Pa. — Lycoming County residents will get a chance to mingle one-on-one with law enforcement and emergency responders at "Night Out" community events this August.

Most of the time when people encounter emergency responders, it happens during an extremely stressful situation. National "Night Outs" are community-building events in which members of the public have the opportunity to meet their emergency responders — especially police — in a friendly, casual environment.

The Lycoming Regional Police Department will hold events in two locations on Tuesday, August 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

One event will be held at Fairlawn Community Church, located at 353 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Cogan Station. The other will take place at Jersey Shore Community Pool, located at 410 Thompson St. in Jersey Shore.

During the event, visitors can check out police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances and participate in friendly activities and giveaways with public safety partners.

The event is free to attend.

Refreshments will be provided by various local sponsors including: PA National Guard, DCNR, PA Fish and Boat Commission, PA Game Commission, PennDOT, Lycoming County Safe Kids Coalition, United Way, Lycoming County Head Start, CrossRoads and Restoration Churches in Jersey Shore and Fairlawn Community Church in Cogan Station, Old Lycoming Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens Hose Company, Independent Hose Company, Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, PA State Police, and various food vendors.