Muncy, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall now has a developer and a funding boost to start redevelopment.

FAMvest, a developer based in State College, plans to repurpose the 135-acre property into a mix of commercial and residential spaces.

The project to revitalize the Lycoming Mall has received $5 million in funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), according to Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), who advocated for the funding.

“Redeveloping the Lycoming Mall has the potential to be one of the biggest economic development projects in Lycoming County history,” said Representative Hamm. “Providing opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and improving our quality of life are among my top priorities as a State Representative. It was my pleasure to support this funding request.”

“This state investment, which was a cooperative effort, will breathe new life into the mall and spare the property from falling into disrepair,” Senator Yaw said. “I was happy to see this funding allocated to our region.”

RACP, a $3.1 billion state program, provides funding for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.