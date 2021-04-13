Williamsport, Pa. – When times get tough, there's nothing quite like the comfort of a warm blanket.

The Lycoming Law Association (LLA) collected nearly forty homemade blankets earmarked for local children receiving services from Lycoming County’s Children & Youth office and Susquehanna Valley CASA.

LLA Member Jessica Harlow coordinated the charitable effort. Homemade blankets are given to children who are experiencing trauma or serious illness through Project Linus, a non-profit.

"While the pandemic has made community work challenging, the LLA is proud to have successfully held the blanket drive to benefit local CYS office and children in the CASA program," LLA Executive Director Michele S. Frey said.