Harrisburg, Pa. — Recognized for its angel tree holiday toy drive, foundation grants and Project Linus donations, the Lycoming Law Association is one of 23 local bar associations in Pennsylvania honored this year for sponsoring projects that improve the legal profession, justice system or community.

Awards are presented annually by the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA). This year, the Lycoming Law Association received County Bar Recognition Awards on Feb. 25 in Lancaster.

“PBA is honored to highlight the numerous local bar association projects and programs aimed at improving communities and the legal profession,” said PBA President Kathleen D. Wilkinson. “We commend the many dedicated volunteers who serve as an inspiration for others to participate in future endeavors that can benefit Pennsylvania residents.”

Angel Tree Holiday Toy Drive

The Lycoming Law Association’s Young Lawyers Division organized a toy and clothing drive to benefit the Salvation Army and Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates. Hundreds of gifts were collected for local children in need.

Lycoming Law Association Foundation

The association’s Foundation granted more than $7,000 to North Penn Legal Services, which provides legal services to low-income residents, and more than $3,000 to the Montoursville High School Mock Trial Team. The money granted to the mock trial team was used to send the team to Harvard University to participate in a high school mock trial training program.

Project Linus

The Young Lawyers Division organized a collection of homemade blankets and coordinated donating them to a local Project Linus group. The blankets were earmarked for children in Lycoming County who are in the Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates program (CASA) or have open Children and Youth cases.

The Conference of County Bar Leaders, whose membership includes leaders from county bar associations throughout the state and from the PBA, organizes a yearly educational conference focusing on the exchange of innovative bar association projects and ideas, and on the development of mutually beneficial relationships among bar leaders that improve the legal profession.