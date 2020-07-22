Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Veteran's Parade Committee announced on July 21 that this year's parade would be canceled.

The parade is a favorite among locals and normally takes place in November.

The parade includes a wide variety of participants including dance troupes, civic groups, students, gleaming classic cars, and even a rare restored antique military vehicle--a 1944 Ford GPW, built for service in WWII. People come from all over the area to join the fun and honor the community's veterans.

Last year was the largest parade since 2013, and planners had initially hoped to make this year even bigger. Unfortunately, those plans will have to wait until 2021.

"A meeting was held with Mayor Slaughter regarding our 2020 parade to be held in Williamsport," said the Secretary of the Parade Committee. "With everything happening, we will not be having a parade this year. We will still be working on honoring our Veterans in November. More updates to follow."

The parade is one of many events that have been canceled as a precautionary measure to prevent large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It's hoped that the parade will return in November 2021.