Veterans Day Parade_Loyalsock_21_2022

The 2021 Lycoming County Veterans Day Parade traveled through Loyalsock Township.

 Steve Bagwell

Jersey Shore, Pa. — When is the last time you went to a Pennsylvania parade in November in 70-degree weather?

AccuForecast_JerseyShoreVetsDayParade_2022

Forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5 in Jersey Shore, Pa.

It could happen this Saturday! The Lycoming County Veterans Day Parade is set to roll through Jersey Shore on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. The AccuWeather forecast calls for intervals of clouds and sun, a breeze in the afternoon, and a high of 72! 

Pack your lawn chairs, flags, and kids, but leave the winter coats behind for this year's Veterans Day parade.

VeteransDayParadeRoute_2022

The 2022 Lycoming County Veterans Day parade route.

According to the parade committee, participants will be lining up on McCanna Drive, travel through the parking lot and turn right on to Allegheny Street.

The review stand, where a ceremony to honor veterans will take place, will be at the Laundromat on Allegheny Street. The parade will continue and turn right on South Broad Street, turn right on to Thompson Street, and end at McCanna Drive.

