Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County United Way is inviting the public to Lights of Hope, a celebration of light and hope in the new year. Sojourner Truth Ministries is a partner in this effort to bring the community together and show hope and solidarity in the midst of the pandemic.

A number of community leaders will take part in the celebration, including Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz, Executive Director Sojourner Truth Ministries; Patti Jackson-Gehris, Interim President, UPMC Williamsport; Derek Slaughter, Mayor, City of Williamsport; and Ronald Frick, President, Lycoming County United Way.

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.

Volunteers have created 1,000 luminaries which will be on display on the lawn of UPMC Williamsport. The luminaries will remain lit overnight.

The event will feature brief remarks by Sojourner Truth Ministries, UPMC, the United Way and the City of Williamsport. Light refreshments will be provided by volunteers from Sojourner Truth Ministries.