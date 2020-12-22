LCUW shirts and masks

Sullivan County, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) was the  recipient of just under $26,000 from Procter & Gamble and its employees and retirees. This contribution  to our 2020-2021 campaign in Sullivan County accounts for almost 75% of the total funds raised annually  in Sullivan County and is among the top 25 overall campaigns at the Lycoming County United Way each  year. 

“We had a campaign filled with great urgency this year. Our retirees and employees responded  generously and appreciate being able to help the community in this way. Our employees have also been  working tirelessly to respond to the needs of our community during the pandemic” said Jamie Orlandini,  P&G Mehoopany Human Resources Manager and a member of the United Way of Susquehanna County  Advisory Committee. “This year’s campaign was very successful despite so many challenges as our  retiree, employee, and corporate giving exceeded $550,205.00 in support of the six area United Ways in  Northeastern Pennsylvania.” The by-county breakdown was; $215,049.00 to United Way of Wyoming  County; $90,588.00 to United Way of Wyoming Valley; $81,116.00 to United Way of Bradford County;  $72,815.00 to United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties; $65,788.00 to United Way of  Susquehanna County and $25,838.00 to the Lycoming County United Way, which serves Sullivan  County. 

“This year, P&G celebrated its 183-year anniversary, and we are proud of our commitment to helping the  communities in which we live and work to respond especially in times of crisis,” said Orlandini.  

“We could not make the impact we do in Sullivan County without the corporate culture and support for  communities at P&G,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Employees at  P&G commit year after year to making a difference in their communities and in addition to their annual  financial support, P&G also awarded an additional grant for $5,000 to support our work in Sullivan  

County around COVID-19,” said Frick. 

Over the past 6 years P&G retirees, employees, and corporate giving have donated more than $3,050,000  to the local area United Ways. Orlandini said, “We are very fortunate to have such generous retirees and  employees who value the importance of giving back to the community and understand the mission of the  United Way and its partner agencies and the support these agencies provide to individuals and families in  need.”

Resources developed in Sullivan County stay in Sullivan County to support health, education and  financial stability work at the Sullivan County Dental Clinic, the Sullivan County 4-H and the Friends of  the Sullivan County Library. 

Investing in the Lycoming County United Way helps ensure that people in communities in Lycoming,  Sullivan and Tioga Counties continue to have the necessary resources to strengthen families and change lives. 

Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way, please contact Ron Frick, President at  570.323.9448.  

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or  text LIVE UNITED to 50155.

