Sullivan County, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) was the recipient of just under $26,000 from Procter & Gamble and its employees and retirees. This contribution to our 2020-2021 campaign in Sullivan County accounts for almost 75% of the total funds raised annually in Sullivan County and is among the top 25 overall campaigns at the Lycoming County United Way each year.

“We had a campaign filled with great urgency this year. Our retirees and employees responded generously and appreciate being able to help the community in this way. Our employees have also been working tirelessly to respond to the needs of our community during the pandemic” said Jamie Orlandini, P&G Mehoopany Human Resources Manager and a member of the United Way of Susquehanna County Advisory Committee. “This year’s campaign was very successful despite so many challenges as our retiree, employee, and corporate giving exceeded $550,205.00 in support of the six area United Ways in Northeastern Pennsylvania.” The by-county breakdown was; $215,049.00 to United Way of Wyoming County; $90,588.00 to United Way of Wyoming Valley; $81,116.00 to United Way of Bradford County; $72,815.00 to United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties; $65,788.00 to United Way of Susquehanna County and $25,838.00 to the Lycoming County United Way, which serves Sullivan County.

“This year, P&G celebrated its 183-year anniversary, and we are proud of our commitment to helping the communities in which we live and work to respond especially in times of crisis,” said Orlandini.

“We could not make the impact we do in Sullivan County without the corporate culture and support for communities at P&G,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Employees at P&G commit year after year to making a difference in their communities and in addition to their annual financial support, P&G also awarded an additional grant for $5,000 to support our work in Sullivan

County around COVID-19,” said Frick.

Over the past 6 years P&G retirees, employees, and corporate giving have donated more than $3,050,000 to the local area United Ways. Orlandini said, “We are very fortunate to have such generous retirees and employees who value the importance of giving back to the community and understand the mission of the United Way and its partner agencies and the support these agencies provide to individuals and families in need.”

Resources developed in Sullivan County stay in Sullivan County to support health, education and financial stability work at the Sullivan County Dental Clinic, the Sullivan County 4-H and the Friends of the Sullivan County Library.

Investing in the Lycoming County United Way helps ensure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties continue to have the necessary resources to strengthen families and change lives.

Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way, please contact Ron Frick, President at 570.323.9448.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.