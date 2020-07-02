Williamsport -- The COVID-19 crisis caused the usual annual National Day of Action to be canceled, but the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) and their community partners continued to carry out parts of the mission nonetheless.

LCUW received an inquiry from the Grit Printing and Direct Mail team seeking volunteer opportunities for as many as 30 employees and received an abundance of help for the Northcentral Pennsylvania YWCA and Sojourner Truth Ministries.

On June 17, 23 Grit volunteers painted a room and mulched beds around the YWCA property. Volunteers brought gloves, shovels, rakes, and wheelbarrows to get the job done and managed to complete the project within just three hours. The landscaping project was expected to take an entire day; the quick completion of the work allowed the afternoon crew to clean stairwells and finish painting the room. The morning crew was also accompanied by members of the LCUW staff.

“Doing good deeds is a beautiful thing. The time and talent of the Grit and Lycoming County United Way volunteers simply made our load lighter and the lives of who pass through our doors every day brighter,” stated Dawn Linn, CEO of the YWCA. “We express our sincere appreciation for your hard work and dedication to volunteering!”

As for Sojourner Truth Ministries, the enthusiasm and eagerness was the same. On Wednesday, June 24, after a facility tour including the newly renovated House of Hope from Theresa DiMaggio and Angelique Labadie, the Grit team went to work. Sojourner had a list of volunteer work that needed to be done including hanging artwork, fixing windows, cleaning, painting, and some much-needed landscape maintenance.

The team provided tools and supplies, even offering to bring a string trimmer and taking trash to the county transfer station during the work at Sojourner.

“Sojourner Truth Ministries was filled with volunteers on Wednesday for the first time since our open house in February! We are so grateful to the Lycoming County United Way, Lance, Brenda, and Marissa at GRIT, and their wonderful staff, for blessing us with over 200 volunteer hours,” said Theresa DiMaggio, Resource Advocate at Sojourner Truth Ministries.

“We were able to accomplish so much together, and best of all, we were able to share our ministry and the impact it has on our local community. Thank you to everyone that was involved!”

Between both days, volunteers completed a total of 212 hours with almost $5,000 in volunteer impact.

Without corporate partnerships like Grit Printing and Direct Mail, the Lycoming County United Way would not be able to help their community partners.

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting the community and enabling the organization to continue to fund the critical programs that their partners provide. An investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps ensure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them.

For questions about the Lycoming County United Way or volunteer opportunities, please contact Melyssa McHale, Resource Development Manager at (570) 323-9448.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit www.lcuw.org and click the "Donate" button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.