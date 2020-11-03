Williamsport, Pa. – November is Homelessness Awareness Month and Lycoming County United Way and its community partners are working together in meaningful ways to put a human face to homelessness in our community.

Homelessness Awareness Month started with “Socktober,” a collaboration between the United Way and students of Andrew G. Curtin Intermediate School to raise money for various organizations that support people who are homeless and in need of clothing. Socks are a highly appreciated item at homeless shelters and other providers.

In years past, the kids at Curtin Intermediate were encouraged to bring in a pair or package of unused socks, but COVID-19 interfered with the usual collection this year.

Instead, now through November 30, Lycoming County United Way will be accepting donations in support of Socktober. To give to the project, simply visit www.lcuw.org/socktober and make a gift. All proceeds will be distributed equally to the community organizations that Curtin Intermediate has helped in the past, including West End Christian Community Center, American Rescue Workers, Family Promise of Lycoming County, the YWCA of NCPA, and Sojourner Truth Ministries.

Shining a spotlight on homelessness does not end with Socktober.

Lycoming County United Way and community partners, including Aids Resource Alliance, American Rescue Workers-Williamsport (ARW), Lycoming Children and Youth Services (CYS), Family Promise of Lycoming County, Journey House (JH), Lycoming County Mental Health, Sojourner Truth Ministries (STM), Transitional Living Center (TLC), West Branch Drug & Alcohol Abuse Commission, and the YWCA of Northcentral PA, will help people tell their stories all month long.

Watch for the video premier of 'Cardboard Stories,' in which people in your community express from their hearts who they are and why they matter. The purpose of the video series is to put a human face to homelessness and to show the work being done to eliminate the misinformation surrounding it.

'Cardboard Stories,' produced by Impact Advertising & Video, a corporate sponsor of the United Way, launches November 6. Visit the United Way on YouTube, the website at www. lcuw.org, or check in here on NorthcentralPa.com to tune in.

“When Angelique Labadie from Sojourner Truth Ministries advanced the idea about producing a video around homelessness, we immediately knew we wanted to help.” said Ron Frick, President at LCUW. “We have a great working relationship with the creative team at Impact Advertising and they were more than willing to lead the project. Matt Gartner and his team found a way to help folks feel comfortable on camera and we think the end result will really have an impact.”

“During the recording of these videos, I watched, I listened, and I learned,” said Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact at LCUW. “Each and every one of these individuals are incredibly strong. Everyone we talked to was grateful for a community of providers and programs that not only provide basic needs like food and shelter, but also help clients start on a path to financial stability. We are so proud to work with so many great people and our community is very lucky.”

The Lycoming County United Way mobilizes the collective resources of the community to improve lives by fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community.

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting your community and enabling our organization to continue to fund the critical programs our partners provide. Your investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps insure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them.

Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way, please contact Ron Frick, President at 570.323.9448.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.