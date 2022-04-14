Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) is celebrating 100 years of history by securing another 100 years and beyond with a strengthened partnership with the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP), to the tune of $2.5 million.

According to a special announcement made Thursday by Jennifer Wilson, president of FCFP and Ron Frick, president of the LCUW, the organizations have both pledged significant funding toward endowments held by FCFP to sustain the Lycoming County United Way's impact going into the future.

"We now hold eight funds that collectively value $2.5 million whose grantmaking annually will only support the Lycoming County United Way going forward," Wilson said.

"It makes a huge impact on our neighbors and friends, and allows the United Way to focus its efforts on getting out into the communities. I can't think of a better way to celebrate and prepare for the next century," she continued.

Elected officials, including Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Representative Joe Hamm, and Congressman Fred Keller addressed the gathering, offering their congratulations and presenting citations on behalf of the City of Williamsport, state Senate, House of Representatives, and Sullivan County Commissioners in support of the LCUW.

The history

"We are here because of the foresight of community leaders many, many years ago," began Ron Frick.

The organization grew out of the recognition made public in 1920 to the need for a community chest to "finance the annual budgets of several charitable institutions that make an annual appeal to our people for funds to meet their budget," Frick explained.

"It appeared to be the unanimous opinion that Board of Trade in 1920 that they should endeavor to form an organization to establish this community chest," Frick continued.

"From 1920 to April 1922, a committee of the Board of Trade comprised of community leaders set out to establish a community chest. Notes from a first meeting in September of 1921 recognized representatives from the Florence Crittendon Home, the YWCA, the Red Cross and Tuberculosis Society, Community Service, Social Services Bureau, the Ministerial Association, the Girls Training Home, the Salvation Army, and the Board of Trade."

Each pledged its cooperation to bring about the formation of the organization, Frick said.

"The nonprofit community is still as relevant and essential today with limited government resources," Frick said. "Increased challenges for businesses and families continue to put pressure on organizations with their own resources and increasing demand for services."



