Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) is celebrating 100 years of history by securing another 100 years and beyond with a strengthened partnership with the First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP), to the tune of $2.5 million.
According to a special announcement made Thursday by Jennifer Wilson, president of FCFP and Ron Frick, president of the LCUW, the organizations have both pledged significant funding toward endowments held by FCFP to sustain the Lycoming County United Way's impact going into the future.
"We now hold eight funds that collectively value $2.5 million whose grantmaking annually will only support the Lycoming County United Way going forward," Wilson said.
"It makes a huge impact on our neighbors and friends, and allows the United Way to focus its efforts on getting out into the communities. I can't think of a better way to celebrate and prepare for the next century," she continued.
Elected officials, including Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, Representative Joe Hamm, and Congressman Fred Keller addressed the gathering, offering their congratulations and presenting citations on behalf of the City of Williamsport, state Senate, House of Representatives, and Sullivan County Commissioners in support of the LCUW.
"Every dollar they (LCUW) can grant to a nonprofit is another dollar that we (FCFP) can grant elsewhere," said Jennifer Wilson of the FCFP. The two organizations work in close collaboration. "It's a wonderful, long legacy of giving."
Rep. Joe Hamm presents a citation to LCUW President Ron Frick. "I have to tell you the need in our community is great," said Hamm, crediting organizations like the United way for meeting many of those needs.
"We've got a great future ahead of us because of the work that was done before, but also, even as important, maybe a little more importantly, based on the work that you're doing now," Congressman Keller said to Frick.
"There's an exceptional amount of time and resources that have been contributed to our community over these past years," said Williamspor Mayor Derek Slaughter who is a former board member of the Lycoming County United Way.
Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce noted the discussion taking place 100 years ago today, the dissent by one individual who expressed doubt for the need of such an organization, evidenced in the historic ledger he's holding.
Lycoming County United Way board Chairman Michael Pawlik recounted specific stories of how the Lycoming County United Way has helped individuals in the community. "Because the United Way is here doing so many powerful things, our community is a better place."
Celebrating 100 years of the Lycoming County United Way
Cake, speeches, remnants of history, and the big announcement were part of Thursday's centennial anniversary for the LCUW, held as a press conference inside the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
A cake to celebrate the centennial anniversary.
Jennifer Wilson.jpg
Joe Hamm.jpg
House of Rep Citation.jpg
On behalf of the PA House of Representatives, a citation for LCUW.
Fred Keller.jpg
Mayor Derek Slaughter.jpg
Jason Fink.jpg
Michael Pawlik.jpg
Ron Frick.jpg
Ledger Page.jpg
A page from the 100-year-old ledger detailing the very beginnings of the Lycoming County United Way.
Ledger2.jpg
Ron Frick and Jennifer Wilson look over the pages of history in the 100-year-old ledger.
The history
"We are here because of the foresight of community leaders many, many years ago," began Ron Frick.
The organization grew out of the recognition made public in 1920 to the need for a community chest to "finance the annual budgets of several charitable institutions that make an annual appeal to our people for funds to meet their budget," Frick explained.
"It appeared to be the unanimous opinion that Board of Trade in 1920 that they should endeavor to form an organization to establish this community chest," Frick continued.
"From 1920 to April 1922, a committee of the Board of Trade comprised of community leaders set out to establish a community chest. Notes from a first meeting in September of 1921 recognized representatives from the Florence Crittendon Home, the YWCA, the Red Cross and Tuberculosis Society, Community Service, Social Services Bureau, the Ministerial Association, the Girls Training Home, the Salvation Army, and the Board of Trade."
Each pledged its cooperation to bring about the formation of the organization, Frick said.
"The nonprofit community is still as relevant and essential today with limited government resources," Frick said. "Increased challenges for businesses and families continue to put pressure on organizations with their own resources and increasing demand for services."
