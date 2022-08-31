In an effort to raise a whopping $2,000,000 for an annual fundraising campaign, the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) will hold a Centennial Campaign Kickoff Carnival on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The carnival will be held at New Trail Brewing Co. from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way and its funded programs and partners. Funds raised will contribute to the overall $2 million goal.

The carnival will feature a dunk tank sponsored by The Brickyard and The Stonehouse restaurant, a mobile hatchet throwing area provided by the Hatchet House, and other games provided by Range Resources, SAFE Kids PA, Lycoming County Partner, PennDOT, Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, and Susquehanna Valley CASA.

A local music group, The Heartstrings, will provide entertainment. Free drinks will be provided to those registering and using social media QR codes at the event.

LCUW board members and friends of the LCUW have also donated raffle prizes. Tickets will be sold at the event. Raffle prizes include a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler, a Yukon Solo Stove, and a Blackstone Griddle.

“Resource development efforts over the past few years have been impacted by changes in workplace campaigns and the impact of COVID-19, but that has also impacted the need in our communities,” said Ron Frick, President of LCUW. “We need to do more and we need the community’s help.” The 2021 annual campaign raised under one million dollars for the first time in 40 years.

In prior years, LCUW conducted a very formal campaign with volunteers and a campaign cabinet. “Our hope is that we can find a community leader willing to lead the effort and surround them with staff, board and community volunteer support,” said Frick.

Betsy Reichenbach, who is leading the planning and execution of the kickoff carnival, said: “This is a way to have some fun and celebrate our first 100 years, while launching our organization into the next century. We are grateful for the ongoing support of the community and our community partners.”

