Williamsport, Pa. — Honoring a long-time community philanthropist and leader, the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) has selected Mrs. Catharine “Kay” Ertel to receive the organization’s highest honor.

The Douglas C. Dickey Humanitarian Award will be presented at the organization’s annual meeting and awards event on April 13 at the Holiday Inn Downtown in Williamsport.

The award is presented annually to individuals whose dedication, commitment, and outstanding leadership have made a significant contribution to the welfare of Lycoming County. Presented annually

since 1947, the award was renamed from the Lycoming United Way Award in 1997 to honor the memory of the late LCUW President Douglas C. Dickey, who was among those lost in the crash of TWA Flight 800.

“As a past award recipient, I am pleased to welcome Mrs. Ertel into a group of honorees who have dedicated their lives to service in our community and our organization,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Kay has been a long-time donor of the United Way as well as other nonprofit organizations in our community, and she and her late husband Allen have been instrumental in the rebirth of the former Bethune Douglas Community Center, now Firetree Place, which offers programs for children and families who need before and after school care. Her quiet but committed philanthropy is worthy of this honor and recognition.”

Decades-long service to community

In addition to her decades-long support of the United Way, Kay and her late husband Allen established Firetree Place in 2015, and she served on the Firetree Place board of directors and as its President. Mrs. Ertel also served in leadership of the YWCA Northcentral PA as a director, trustee, capital campaign chair, and president. She received the Blanche Smink Volunteer Award in 1988. She was an active member of the Junior League of Williamsport, chaired local campaigns for the March of Dimes, and was involved in Preservation Williamsport. Mrs. Ertel also served the Lycoming County Democratic Women’s Club as a director and served the Pennsylvania Democratic Women’s Clubs as its Chair.

Mr. and Mrs. Ertel were also instrumental in establishing the Taylor J. Ertel Foster Child Scholarship Foundation in memory of their son, Taylor. Mrs. Ertel served as a board member and the executive director for many years. Professionally, Kay taught high school English as well as second grade. She was also a Head Start teacher. She also served many years as a PTA volunteer and Sunday School teacher.

An honor "long overdue"

John Brunette, current board chair, commented, “Speaking on behalf of the Firetree Place Board of Directors, we believe that Kay Ertel’s selection as the Humanitarian Award recipient is an honor long overdue. When Firetree Place opened, Kay insisted that we create programs for children in our Before School, After School, and Summer Camp programs that help prepare kids to be successful adults. The Firetree Place mission, “Where growth plus development equals success,” is reflected in the soft and social skills curriculum found in every activity we offer. One of Kay’s lasting legacies is improving the lives of children.”

Several members of the nominating committee for the award, past recipients themselves, described Mrs. Ertel as a lifelong servant and leader in our community. In addition to the Dickey Award, the United Way will also recognize volunteer service and the role of women in leadership by presenting the Douglas J. Shangraw Memorial Volunteer Award, sponsored by PPL Electric Utilities, which is also serving as the event’s presenting sponsor, the President’s Award, sponsored by Weis Markets, and the Harriett Lenhart Memorial Women’s Leadership Award, sponsored by the Muncy Bank & Trust Company. C&N Bank sponsored invitations to the event.

“We hope the community will come out and celebrate our accomplishments as an organization and recognize employees, companies, and volunteers who make us who we are as an organization,” said

Miranda Kujawa, a United Way board member and chair of the marketing committee, who along with the staff is planning the event. “We have some fun things planned and hope to sell out the event as we have done the past few years.”

Again this year, thanks to the generosity of past Dickey recipient George Tsunis and his wife Olga and Chartwell Hotels, program partners will be given two tickets to the event free of charge, and all net proceeds will support LCUW programs. Admission to the April 13 event is $30 per person, and tickets are available by calling the Lycoming County United Way office at 570-323-9448 or via email at breichenbach@lcuw.org. Checks should be made payable to Lycoming County United Way. Checks and credit cards can be accepted in advance or at the door the night of the event.

