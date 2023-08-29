Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County United Way team (LCUW) is expanding with the hire of Taylor Yeagle as administrative support associate.

“It’s always exciting to welcome new team members who have a passion for serving and strong experience in community engagement," said United Way President Ron Frick. "Taylor has a great background in building relationships and her excellent administrative skills and will add depth to our current team."

Yeagle is a native of Lycoming County and a 2011 graduate of Montgomery High School. She most recently served as the local sales marketing lead for Texas Roadhouse in Williamsport.

“I am more than thrilled to join the LCUW team. I have a passion for serving others and seeing our community thrive. Joining an organization with a 100-year history is exciting and humbling, and I look forward to being a part of that.”

