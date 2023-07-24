Towanda, Pa. — Students in Lycoming County will have some added support this school year, thanks to a new backpack and in-school food pantry program through Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).

CHOP works with local organizations and school partners to provide school-age children with food through various programs, including the backpack program and in-school pantries.

The new program, looking to serve schools in Lycoming County this coming 2023-24 school year, is funded through a $500 gift from PALCO Federal Credit Union.

The backpack program gives registered children two breakfasts and dinners, two fruits, and five to ten snacks to take home over the weekend. The program was created to combat the weekend meal gap for students who might otherwise not have food at home.

In-school pantries are used to remove the stigma associated with food insecurity by letting students take the snacks they need throughout the day, as well as grab-and-go meals for home. The pantries are open to every student in the school.

“We know that the cost of groceries in today’s economy makes it very difficult for families to fill their pantry and provide meals over the weekend. Thanks to our generous partners, like PALCO FCU, we are able to lessen the burden on families, increase school attendance, and help children do better in school, all by making sure they are properly fed,” shared Dani Ruhf, CEO and Founder of CHOP.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Study: Market better, 'foster engagement' for rural growth