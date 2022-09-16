walking-generic.jpg
Canva

The Lycoming County community will hold a walk this September in the name of suicide awareness—the 2022 Lycoming County Out of the Darkness Walk.

The purpose of the walk is to unite the local community and acknowledge the ways suicide and mental health impact our lives and the lives of those we care about. 

The walk will take place on Sept. 25, 2022 at Indian Park, Montoursville at 1 p.m. Registration starts at 12 p.m.

All donations received will be dedicated toward the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Register and/or donate here.

Suicide HELP graphic_2022

Call 988 or text 741-741 for free, 24/7 help if you are having thoughts of suicide.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!