Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County SPCA Board of Directors announced the retirement of Executive Director Victoria Stryker and hiring of Alyssa Correll.

Victoria Stryker began her career at the SPCA in 1999 as the Volunteer Coordinator. She worked in that capacity for a short time before stepping into the role as Executive Director, according to the SPCA.

During her 22 years there, Stryker worked with the staff to improve conditions for the animals of Lycoming County.

Among some of her achievements, Stryker

facilitated the use of shelter software for keeping track of animals coming and going,

added a free roaming room for the felines with donor contributions; eliminated euthanasia as a means to reduce pet-overpopulation through spaying and neutering efforts,

expanded the shelter to add more space for incoming cats, a surgery room, and a multi-purpose room for training or working with the animals,

developed a week-long camp for children to learn about humane care of animals,

trained as a Humane Society Police Officer,

maintained operations through the recent pandemic in a way to keep staff safe and still operate the facility.

"I have been honored to work with a dedicated Board of Directors, committed volunteers, and compassionate staff," said Stryker. "I've met many people who love animals and have contributed their time, talents, and finances to benefit those who cannot speak for themselves."

"Without them," she continued, "we could not achieve so much to improve the lives of animals in Lycoming County. I am confident that our shelter will be in good hands."

The board of Directors would like to introduce Alyssa Correll as the new Executive Director. She brings more than five years of global nonprofit management experience to the position.

Prior to joining the Lycoming County SPCA she was manager of Membership, Engagement, and Marketing for North America at The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF).

Correll holds a B.A. with honors in Writing, Spanish, and Communications from Lycoming College and is pursuing an M.B.A. at Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am excited to return home to Northcentral Pennsylvania and look forward to sharing experiences and insights from my time in Washington D.C. for the benefit of my community." said Correll. "I am a strong believer in the mission of the Lycoming County SPCA. The world is a better place thanks to our furred, feathered, and scaled members of society, so it is an honor to advocate for them as they cannot speak for themselves.”

Stryker will remain at the SPCA through the end of July, when Correll will assume those duties of executive director.