Williamsport, Pa. — Each year, the Lycoming County SPCA helps hundreds of animals find their forever (furever) homes. Sometimes that journey is smooth and quick. Sometimes it is a long and arduous process, particularly since many animals come to the shelter sick or injured.

During their time at the shelter, SPCA staff provide the highest level of care possible to each animal.

To ensure their ability to maintain this level of care, the SPCA is asking for support of their 2023 Healthy Homeless Pets campaign. This year, because of rising care costs, the 2023 Healthy Homeless Pets campaign has a fundraising goal of $100,000 before we hit 2024.

The Healthy Homeless Pets campaign is just getting started. It launched Monday, July 17, and runs until the end of the year.

According to Joel Harris, SPCA Director of Development, this fundraising campaign has been a yearly effort since 2018.

"We are looking to improve it and make it more impactful for the organization," Harris said. "Since COVID, it has been a never ending battle of inflation and supply chain issues." Their biggest increase in costs has been from medical care, including the cost of medications and veterinary visits.

"Last year we raised over $30,000. However, we did not have a specific dollar amount target for the campaign, and it just ran off changing needs each year," Harris said. "In 2022, we were looking for help with the panleukopenia outbreak we had, but this year we are using a new approach and trying to raise awareness of where we need funding for just general animal care and medical needs.“

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, panleukopenia was a leading cause of death in cats.

Donations to the 2023 Healthy Homeless Pets campaign could go even further because of pledged matching funds. The SPCA has donors who will match incoming donations up to a certain amount.

"Essentially they are willing to add this amount as additional funds to our campaign dollar-for-dollar, until they are 100% matched," Harris said. Because of this, donations can have double the impact.

In 2022, 3136 animals benefited from the Lycoming County SPCA services. This level of care and dedication has a related level of cost, according to Harris. The shelter's operations expand far beyond simply taking in animals and matching them up with adopters.

Animals in their care receive a holistic care program: specialized diets; an organized exercise program; enrichment activities to ensure mental health while in the shelter environment; kennels cleaned, medications given, and meals served twice a day.

The Lycoming County SPCA team continues dedicated care for the animals throughout their stay.

Donors who support the 2023 Healthy Homeless Pets campaign will help procure medication, veterinary treatment, food, supplies, training regimens, and more. Currently there are 448 homeless pets in their care and the hundreds more that will follow.

The Lycoming County SPCA is located at 2805 Reach Road in Williamsport. They are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that receives private donations and conducts fundraising to financially support its mission.

For more information, go to their website at lycomingspca.org/event/healthy-homes-pets-campaign.

