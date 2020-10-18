Williamsport, Pa. – The office of Lycoming County Sheriff Mark Lusk temporarily will relocate across the street from the courthouse.

Effective Thursday, Oct. 22, the Sheriff's Office will move from the courthouse to 33 West Third Street, Williamsport (also referred to as the Third Street Plaza).

"The Sheriff’s Office Administrative Operation will be CLOSED to the public on Thursday, October 22 and Friday, October 23, 2020 to facilitate the move," Lusk wrote in a Facebook post.

Public services such as License-to-Carry Firearms processing and other routine services will not be available during these two days.

"ALL Court related services will remain operational as will ALL Deputy Sheriff Operations," Lusk wrote.

The temporary Sheriff’s Office at 33 West Third Street will reopen at 8:30 AM on Monday, Oct. 26, for normal business hours for License to Carry Firearm issuance and all other services provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Mail correspondence should continue to be addressed to “The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, 48 West Third Street, Williamsport PA 17701.” All phone extensions will remain the same.

If you have any questions, please contact the Sheriff's Office directly at 570-327-2280.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary situation may cause," Lusk said.