Lycoming County, Pa. – The recycling containers at drop off locations throughout the county are getting a facelift this week, as part of the county's efforts to improve the recycling program's sustainability.

Lycoming County Resource Management (LCRMS) is updating all the recycling containers at the drop off site, visitors are asked to use caution while the LCRMS employees are switching the containers.

The new containers follow last year's upgrades, which included updated signs in efforts to clean up the quality of recyclables, keep non-recyclables out of the stream, and reduce transportation trips.

These container upgrades will help LCRMS maintain a sustainable recycling program for the County.

Changes to the containers include smaller openings to deposit the materials and eliminate the steps that were used to access the plastics/metal containers. Smaller openings will help deter the non-recyclables (no bagged recyclables), increase capacity inside the containers, decrease the transportation trips to service each site, and deliver a cleaner recycling stream.

The elimination of steps provides safer recycling conditions by having the containers more accessible.

Those who use the recycling drop off locations are asked to not leave any type of material on the ground, not to leave plastic bags, to read the container signs to ensure you are recycling the right materials, and to be cautious while using the sites during weather events.

If you would like to recycle more materials than what is available at the drop off sites and would prefer curbside pickup - curbside single stream recycling is another option offered through waste hauler subscription in the area. Those interested are advised to contact their current waste hauler for details.