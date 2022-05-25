Williamsport, Pa. — Kids will find "Oceans of Possibilities" this summer at the library when the national summer reading program begins in June.

The James V. Brown Library, along with the five other libraries of the Lycoming County Library System, will again participate in the national summer reading program.

This year’s theme, “Oceans of Possibilities," encourages families to explore new ideas to become better readers and lifelong learners.

The James V. Brown Library will host a summer learning kick-off event from 4-6 p.m. June 3 in the Edwin Street alley. Participants can enjoy art in the alley, prizes and a coupon for a sweet treat.

The National Summer Learning Association has found that “most students lose about two months of grade level equivalency in mathematical computation skills over the summer months. Low-income students also lose more than two months in reading achievement.”

Reading helps a child see their potential. Stop by your local library to participate in “fintastic” summer reading activities and events. The Lycoming County Library System’s information is available at www.summer-reading.org.

Nurturing a more literate society is one of five literacies in PA Forward, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Library Association. When leveraged properly, our libraries can help solve some of Pennsylvania’s biggest economic and social problems.

Registration for the James V. Brown Library’s summer reading is ongoing. Call 570-326-0536 for more information or visit calendar.jvbrown.edu for a complete list of programs.

The Summer Learning Program at the Brown Library is for all ages, with a simple bingo sheet for children ages birth to 5; a school-age bingo sheet for children in grades K-6, and bingo sheet for teens and adults.

The bingo sheet can be returned to the library during the Scholastic Book Fair Finale event on August 5-6 where children will receive a free book for their home library, listen to local musicians, and win other fun prizes. Adults can turn in their bingo sheet at any time for an entry to win one of 10 prize baskets that will be on display in the main circulation area.

