Lycoming County, Pa. -- The 9/11 Ride was canceled this year after it was unable to obtain the necessary permits. Despite the cancelation, many individuals have planned unsanctioned rides throughout the county.

Below is a Public Safety Release from Lycoming County Law Enforcement for those who may be planning to participate in any of the unsanctioned events:

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen restrictions created by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lycoming County’s historic and pride filled 9-11 Motorcycle Ride was canceled. Despite the best efforts of the individuals largely responsible for organizing this well planned event in prior years, the organizers were unable to obtain the required permits from PennDot this year.

As a result, any motorcycle/ride events scheduled to occur on or around 9-11 are not sanctioned. Emergency responders and law enforcement will not be directing traffic to allow for the seamless and uninterrupted travel of any riders involved in any NON-sanctioned ride event.

Any individual participating in any non-sanctioned ride event is strongly encouraged to obey all traffic laws falling under Title 75 of the Motor Vehicle Code. This includes, but is not limited to the following:

• Required to obey traffic-control devices and signals

• Required to yield at intersections, entering roadways, construction zones and for pedestrians.

• Travel at a safe and appropriate speed

• Utilize proper signals when changing lanes and turning

• Do NOT Improperly Obstruct intersections, roadways or public passage (For example; unauthorized individuals attempting to control or controlling highway traffic at intersections).

• Required to properly pass other motor vehicles

• NEVER Drive While Intoxicated

**Please understand that Title 75 is voluminous and all operators of a motorcycle or vehicle are required to obey all traffic laws, not just the limited examples outlined above.

The avoidance of injury to any person and/or property while operating a motor vehicle is always a concern and nothing less is required of anyone participating in a non-sanctioned ride event.

If you choose to participate in any non-sanctioned ride event, please be especially mindful of your surroundings, the law and considerate to all persons choosing not to participate in the event.

At its core, all previously sanctioned 9-11 rides represented a remembrance of the fallen and the sanctity of human life. Future sanctioned and properly permitted rides will occur. With this in mind, if you choose to participate in any non-sanctioned ride event this year, please do so by remaining true to this tradition.

Thank you,

The Lycoming County Law Enforcement Community