Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County government held a job fair Thursday to fill the nearly 40 positions that they have open across multiple departments.

Jessica Segraves, HR director for the county government, said that the number of unfilled positions has been a difficulty for those that work for the county.

“It’s a challenge,” Segraves said, “our leaders have had to be creative; we’re trying to cross train in certain areas.”

She said that employees in certain departments have had to work overtime, pointing to the employees of the Lycoming County Prison in particular.

“We don’t get very many applicants for each opening, so it’s just hard,” said Segraves.

Segraves said she feels that the reason for lack of applicants is because of the number of options that are available to people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Employers have to be creative with pay,” Segraves said, “the county is looking to be creative.”

She said the county is trying to be flexible regarding scheduling to try and attract people and provide them with more options.

During the county commissioners meeting held the same day, Commissioner Tony Mussare mentioned Segraves specifically, noting that she wanted to bring in more minority voices to city government.

Segraves said she wants to bring in a more diverse work force to county government and that her first steps are putting on events like the job fair.

“Community events to bring people in,” Segraves said, “it’s not just clerical jobs that are sitting in offices.”

She said there doesn’t seem like a lot of information is out in the community about the range of positions that are open to people.

“There’s [correction officers] at the prison, we have a landfill with CDL drivers,” Segraves said.

Segraves also said it’s important to work with other agencies, like CareerLink, to get this information out there.

Segraves understands that the county will have to reach out and go into communities to achieve this goal.

“Trying to figure out the connections in those individual communities,” Segraves said, “I know there’s places locally that sort of support different types of individuals.”

Segraves sees the schools as a good pathway to get people interested in local government as a possible career path.

“Students are so encouraged that college is always the next step, and there’s a lot of position within the county that don’t require that,” Segraves said.

She said there’re places in government, like the landfill, that can be started right out of high school and “work up to a very, very nice salary.”

“We have a lot of work to do, but we need to focus on bringing in a more diverse work force,” Segraves said.



