Hughesville, Pa.— The Lycoming County Fair begins today, and with July 13 being preview day there's no charge to enter. The fair will run through Saturday, July 23.

The fair will include multiple carnival rides, food vendors, and events everyday. 

Events set to take place include truck racing, demolition derbies, harness racing, professional wrestling, and much more. 

The admission fee on all other days is $4, with children 12 and under admitted free of charge. Admittance does not include rides. Parking at the fairgrounds will cost $3. More information regarding ticketing can be found on the Lycoming Fair's website

The gate will open at 4 p.m. July 13-15 and 18-22, with rides starting at 5 p.m. The gates will open at 10 a.m. on July 16, 17, and 23 with rides opening at 2 p.m.

