Lycoming County, Pa. – The annual walk to fight hunger, the CROP Hunger Walk, will take place across several venues this Sunday, October 11, beginning at different times.

The event will be held in a hybrid format this year, with some participants gathering with masks and social distancing rules in place while others walk individually. Individual walkers may participate on different days if desired.

Participants in the CROP Walk are encouraged to walk either three, six, or nine miles. The venues and times for the organized gatherings are:

Williamsport area: 1 p.m. beginning at Saint Mark Lutheran Church near the Williamsport Bridge.

Hughesville/Muncy: registration from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lime Bluff Park, Hughesville. Participants may start walking as soon as they register.

Trout Run: join the group at Trout Run Park between noon and 1 p.m.

Quiggleville: 1 p.m. beginning at Saint Michael's Lutheran Church.

This is the 42nd annual CROP Walk in Lycoming County. Last year, the CROP Walk raised $10,626.06, and over the years the county's CROP Walks have collectively raised over a million dollars to fight hunger.

Online registration and donations can be made on the CROP Walk website.

Twenty-five percent of the money raised during the walk will be distributed among the New Love Center in Jersey Shore, the Sonlight House of Muncy, United Churches Food Pantry, and West End Christian Community Center. The remainder of the funds will be distributed by Church World Service nationally and internationally.

Church World Service is currently pursuing a project that will help indigenous families in Paraguay build and operate apiaries, allowing them to harvest honey to eat or sell for income.