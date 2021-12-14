"You never forget your hometown and what it means to you" might be a common saying, but some attach special worth to it.

Or, in the case of Don and Betty Jo Heim, the meaning comes in the form of financial worth -- a $25,000 donation to the W.B. Konkle Memorial Library Capital Campaign.

After seeing several recent newspaper articles and photographs about the Konkle library capital campaign, Mr. Heim decided to reach out to the library.

The “Time to Refresh” campaign committee met with Mr. Heim and his management team at Mid-State Beverage in Williamsport, and he shared his life-long commitment to community libraries across the county and his desire to be a part of their campaign.

According to Mr. Heim, libraries such as the Montoursville Konkle Library “serve a great purpose in the community and are the kind of resource that is open to anyone, no matter their economic level or their level of education," said Heim.

“I appreciate that we live in a county that has libraries in the various small towns so that no one has to travel a great distance to experience and benefit from a local library.”

Dennis Correll, W.B. Konkle Board President, said, “The Library continues to be honored by such individuals and icons of Lycoming County/Montoursville area who have joined with so many others in the community to support this community effort to revitalize our local library resource.”

As the library undergoes a major renovation of its space, the goal is to improve accommodations for people of all ages and abilities and to give W.B. Konkle Library a whole new look.

Interested to donate? Stop in to pick up a contribution form or call 570-368-1840 to have a brochure mailed. Online donations can also be made by visiting: www.fcfpartnership.org/give/donate-online and choosing “Konkle Memorial Library Fund.”



