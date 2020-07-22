Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Commissioners announced that they will be accepting applications from interested individuals for vacancies on the Lycoming County Recreation Authority.

The Commissioners’ are seeking applicants to assist in upcoming endeavors. The application can be found on the Commissioners’ page of the County website under Appointment Application.

Applications may also be dropped off at the Commissioners’ office on the 2nd floor of Lycoming County Executive Plaza at 330 Pine Street in Williamsport.

Please note that these applications, along with a current resume, must be submitted to the Commissioner’s Office before July 31, 2020, in order to be considered for current vacancies.

Applications will be kept on file for future needs.