Lycoming County, Pa. — When democratic County Commissioner Rick Mirabito decided not to seek re-election, it created an opening that Lycoming County native Mark Mussina is hoping to fill.

A lifelong democrat, Mussina says he is attracted to the bipartisanship of the position.

“I don’t like the anger and hostility of state and national politics. The country commissioners have, by rule, both republican and democratic membership working together for the betterment of the community. I look forward to being a part of that.”

Mussina, 51, has deep roots in the community. His mother and father are Williamsport High School grads. His grandparents lived in the city on Louisa Street and Memorial Avenue respectively. His brother, Mike, still lives in Lycoming County, as he did throughout his entire baseball career. A father of three Montoursville students of past and present, Mussina still resides in Montoursville.

He is also involved in area business as a realtor, property manager, and an equity partner at NCPA Media LLC.

While his history and his love for the area are obvious, it’s his hope for the future that made Mussina want to run for county commissioner.

“The county commissioners main focuses are budgets and finance,” said Mussina, who holds a mathematics degree from Susquehanna University. “That’s what makes this position appealing. It’s local people who care about the community, working together for the betterment of everyone. National politics have gotten really ugly. Local politics don’t have to be that way.”

Mussina is a strong supporter of social justice and believes we need a stronger, more focused commitment on mental health, veterans services, and early childhood care and education.

“We have a responsibility to help those members of the community who need help. This will not only benefit our citizens today, but future generations as well.

“We also need to support economic growth and development, and we need to eliminate governmental waste. The more vibrant and successful the county is, the more we will be able to help those in need. These ideas don’t work when in opposition to each other. They actually go hand in hand, and allow for a better life for all aspects of our local society.”

He feels he understands the challenges facing the world today.

“It’s a tough time, in general,” Mussina said. “When you add the hostility of the political parties, it makes things even more difficult. But I think many people are tiring of the anger and hoping to return to a level of civil discourse. I don’t come into this with a personal agenda or an axe to grind. I just want to sit down with the other commissioners, roll up our sleeves, and get to work to help all the sectors of our community.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.