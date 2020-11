Williamsport, Pa. – If you hear a loud alarm today in Downtown Williamsport, don't panic!

The Lycoming College Department of Public Safety will be testing their immediate notification system today at 4:30 p.m.

The immediate notification systems includes an outdoor siren and the RAVE Mobile Alert System.

The siren will sound for approximately 90 seconds. RAVE Mobile Alert will send a text message and email to all subscribers.