Lycoming College students recently put themselves in the shoes of law enforcement through a virtual simulation.

The opportunity, led by the Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI), gave the campus community the chance to test out state-of-the-art virtual reality technology representing life-like policing scenarios.

MUPSTI’s mobile virtual reality training, usually reserved for cadets and police officers, was made available to the Lycoming College community thanks to the criminal justice-criminology department.

The immersive simulator covered communication and decision making, handling both routine and stressful calls for service, and de-escalation techniques.

Participants were also invited to ask questions and encouraged to learn more about the Act 120 law enforcement certification requirements for Pennsylvania municipal and county police, employment opportunities, curriculum and timeline, how to apply, financial aid, and more.

“The police encounter challenging, stressful, and dangerous situations that require quick decision making. Training for these situations is difficult and requires officers to recognize that good policing requires communication and empathy," said Justin Medina, Ph.D., assistant professor of criminal justice-criminology at Lycoming College.

"This virtual reality simulator is a great way for the police to practice those skills and for the public to understand the challenges of law enforcement. VR is a great tool for students intending to work in law enforcement or a criminal justice profession to put into practice the skills we emphasize in our courses."

Students found the experience to be a good preview of work in the criminal justice field. “The VR practice was a very good tool for students wanting to get into a criminal justice job. The instructor was very good about how we should or should not handle certain situations after we had been in a scenario,” said criminal justice major Gary Degroat ’24.

Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute is a regional training center providing initial and continuing professional education for criminal justice practitioners, first responders, public safety professionals, and the public. For more information, visit: https://www.mansfield.edu/mupsti.

