Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming College researchers have uncovered ancient remains of "spiny sharks" from sites in Lycoming, Tioga, and Bradford counties and another part of the state.

The teacher-student duo leading the research unearthed jaw specimens of acanthodians, a group of extinct fishes commonly known as “spiny sharks” that lived from approximately 442 to 252 million years ago.

The pair—Lycoming College David Broussard Ph.D., associate professor of biology and Sage Kennedy ’25, a biology major and painting minor from Hughesville—composed a research paper that has been published in a scholarly journal for paleontology.

Kennedy assisted with fieldwork and created artistic reconstructions of the jaw specimens for the manuscript.

To identify and describe the jaw specimens they found, Broussard and Kennedy consulted Carole Burrow, Ph.D., from the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, Australia, who is the world’s expert on ischnacanthid acanthodians, the scientific name for the species.

According to Broussard, acanthodians are a group of fossils fishes closely related to modern cartilaginous fishes (sharks and rays) that lived from the Early Silurian Period (about 442 million years ago) through the Late Permian Period (about 270 - 255 million years ago).

Many different types of acanthodians have been described from the fossil record, including a group known as the ischnacanthids, which became extinct by the end of the Devonian Period. These types of predatory acanthodians possessed bony jaws that held large fang-like teeth used for catching and consuming prey.

Ischnacanthids have been identified from many sites globally that date from the Late Silurian Period (about 420 million years ago) to the Late Devonian Period (380 - 350 million years ago). Fossil evidence suggests that these ancient fishes lived in a variety of coastal habitats including shallow marine, brackish, and freshwater environments.

“Three of the ischnacanthid jaw specimens described in the paper were collected by myself and colleagues (including former student Tamara Hess ’23) over the last few years at sites in Lycoming, Tioga, and Bradford Counties,” said Broussard.

“The other was collected in 1918 near Factoryville in Pennsylvania’s Wyoming County. I discovered this specimen, which is cataloged at the Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale after “digging” though their collections database a few years ago. These specimens represent some of the youngest ischnacanthids ever to be collected globally. Additonally, we identified two of the ischnacanthid jaw specimens as belonging to the genus Persacanthus which had not been previously collected from rocks as young as those at our study areas in north-central Pennsylvania.”

Other coauthors of the research paper include Jeffrey Trop, Ph.D., professor of geology and environmental geosciences at Bucknell University; Edward Daeschler, Ph.D., professor of biodiversity, earth and environmental science at Drexel University and curator of vertebrate zoology at the Academy of Natural Sciences; and Pierre Zippi, Ph.D., paleobotanist and research professor at Southern Methodist University.

The paper can be read in full at this link.

