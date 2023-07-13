Williamsport, Pa. — The recent agreement between the city of Williamsport and Lycoming College to lease the Brandon Park baseball field behind the Bandshell is creating extra neighborhood “energy.”

Mayor Derek Slaughter said the 25-year lease agreement means the college, which now has a baseball team, can host games close to campus.

“We see this as a win-win for the city and college,” said Lycoming College President Kent Trachte.

The lease, renewed every 10 years unless either gives 24 month notice of intent to terminate, is Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)-approved, and consistent with the law, according to city solicitor Norm Lubin.

Investing $2.5 million in capital, the college plans to be finished by spring with improvements, such as a turf field, stands, fencing, netting to protect neighborhoods, and lighting.

Impact on neighborhoods

With no additional plans for parking, college-owned property will absorb much of the influx, said Trachte. “We also anticipate utilizing the parking along the streets currently provided.” Game attendance, he added, won’t be large. Many will walk from campus. “We will be communicating with students that’s our expectation.”

Trachte said games, mostly afternoon, begin February until May with exceptions for qualification games for national tournaments. Councilmember Bonnie Katz noted the field will mostly be vacant thorough the year.

With security cameras soon installed in city parks, opportunities for public use of the field will continue, Trachte said. The college’s baseball coach, he said, may possibly provide chances to learn, plus “opportunities for youth, as well as organizations.”

For now, only one tree may require removal. Traffic along Washington Blvd. also needs to be considered, commented Councilmember Liz Miele, finance committee chair.

According to Trachte, a college employee was injured attempting to cross Washington. Councilmember Jon Mackey, public safety committee chair, suggested campus security is able to manage traffic as a temporary fix until a permanent solution is found.

Williamsport, a college town with a deep sports history, has seen upticks of interest and investments in city recreational infrastructure, such as parks, in recent years.

Mackey said games bring excitement to neighborhoods, as they did when he lived near Brandon Park. “It wasn’t disruptive,” he said.

Michael Fox, Williamsport Area Little League (WALL) officer who also lives near Brandon Park, has long been advocating for many of the ongoing city park improvements paid for in large part with some of the $25 million received by the city in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Fox said Lycoming College’s investment is a “huge improvement” for a neighborhood “once ridden with homeless issues.”

“To have a collegiate field in the park is an asset to the city and college,” said Fox. “This will now be home of one of the newest fields in America.”