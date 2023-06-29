Williamsport, Pa. — Four Lycoming College alumni received awards during the college's annual alumni and reunion weekend on June 3, a celebration which brought out more than 500 alumni.

Alumni earn awards when they are nominated by other alumni or members of the college community and then selected among the nominees by the Alumni Association Executive Board (AAEB).

AAEB members Brenda Bowser Soder ’98 and Andy Bucke ’71 presented the awards during the All-Alumni Rally & Breakfast held in Lamade Gymnasium.

Jordan (Snyder) Windish ’10 received the Taunia Oechslin Young Alumna Award for her work to preserve military history.

Windish is an osteoarchaeologist with the non-profit organization History Flight. Since joining History Flight in the Fall of 2018, she has worked as not only an archaeologist specializing in human remains, but also as the repository supervisor on Tarawa Atoll, History Flight liaison to the laboratory at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, manager of History Flight’s Instagram page, and a family member advocate for recovered service member’s repatriations.

The Dale V. Bower Service Award was presented to Robert Burger ’85. A trusted physical therapist, Burger founded Lycoming Physical Therapy in Montoursville, Pa., in 1992 and opened two satellite offices in 2013.

Dedicated to the practice, he aims to bring together a combination of faith, science, and the art of physical therapy for his patients. Bower founded and guided the largest private physical therapy practice in a 10-county region in North Central PA, now having treated more than 150,000 patients.

Jessica (Curry) Kavanagh ’01 earned the Dr. James E. Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award for his advocacy work.

Kavanagh is an advocate for veterans and caregivers, serving as the co-founder and president of Vetlinks.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to those struggling with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and substance abuse since its inception in 2016.

Additionally, she has amassed 19 years of experience in the healthcare industry as a senior account representative for Medline Industries, where she provides medical supplies and healthcare solutions to post-acute facilities throughout Maryland.

The Angela R. Kyte Outstanding Alumnus Award was conferred upon Joseph Kaczmarczyk ’74.

In July of 2022, Kaczmarczyk retired as the vice dean of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). Previously, he was the interim dean and chief academic officer of PCOM Georgia during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has held other PCOM leadership positions, including associate dean of clinical education and associate dean of undergraduate medical education. He also served as president of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists from 2002-03.

“Celebrating the good of Lycoming graduates reminds us all of the profound educational and life experiences we received from this great place and the power within each of us to make a significant difference in the places we call home,” said Chip Edmonds, Ed.D. ’98, executive vice president at the College. “It is awesome to be able to witness the extraordinary support, dedication, and leadership exemplified today.” Learn more about the annual alumni awards here.

