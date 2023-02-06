Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County United Way is ready for its first Month of Love, which highlights local communities, businesses, and non-profits.

February will be full of love-themed events. In previous years, the United Way's love-themed events took place separately in January and February. This year, Lights of Love, the Alabaster Cup of Love, and the new Bullfrog Pint of Love will all take place during February.

Lights of Love

Last year, the United Way, Sojourner Truth Ministries, and UPMC Williamsport presented the Lights of Hope as an expression of gratitude to healthcare workers and community unity during the beginning of the year. This year, the event has been renamed to Lights of Love.

On Friday, volunteers helped to set up the Lights of Love — numerous luminaries — in the shape of a giant heart on the UPMC Williamsport lawn and around several other locations throughout Williamsport. The display's first lighting was accompanied by a presentation from Rev. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz of Sojourner Truth Ministries, Mayor Derek Slaughter, and Patti Jackson-Gehris of UPMC.

Cup of Love

The Lycoming County United Way is this month's recipient of Alabaster Coffee Roaster & Tea Company's Community Tap donations. For each sale of the month's special drink, United Way will receive two dollars.

The Cup of Love is an 8-ounce strawberry mocha cappuccino topped with a freeze-dried strawberry.

In addition to the two dollars per cup, corporate and individual donors have committed to increasing the value of each donation. To date, over $5,000 has been committed to the effort.

Pint of Love

For those who prefer their beverages a little harder, the Bullfrog Brewery will be selling an ale called Photon, with each sale giving two dollars to the United Way.

Photon is described as "An American light golden ale, delicately hopped with Centennial hops and the epitome of drink-ability!"

United Way CEO Ron Frick commented, “A few years ago, interest in Hearth Health Month in February prompted us to look for ways to engage with community partners to bring awareness to the issue of heart health, but also to have some fun while enjoying some awesome local drinks. This year we join the Bullfrog’s Community Tap program and hope the community will come out to support our efforts, but also to support some of our locally-owned business partners.”

Anyone interested in supporting Month of Love events as a sponsor should contact Ron Frick at the United Way at 570-323-9448.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section West Branch Pride and YWCA to create LGBTQ+ safe space