A Lock Haven man who survived a double-lung transplant is once again making a long bicycle trek to raise awareness for a serious lung condition.

The organization behind the fundraiser—Miles for Marybeth—is looking for area participants to join in on the 38-mile awareness bike ride happening in Pennsylvania, Chicago, and remotely on Aug. 5.

Rick Bressler received the double lung transplant after his COVID-19 battle in 2021. The surgery saved his life. After being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a lung condition that causes low blood oxygen.

After recovery, Bressler became a board member of the ARDS Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and furthering charitable, education and scientific opportunities for the advancement of awareness, research, and to improve the quality of life for all those affected by ARDS.

The Lock Haven ride for Miles for Marybeth will begin Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 a.m. at Triangle Park in Lock Haven.

