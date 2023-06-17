Loyalsock Township grad
Beth Frear

Williamsport, Pa. — Loyalsock Township's senior high students celebrated 12 years of hard work at their commencement ceremony Friday evening.

The soon-to-be graduates gathered at the Lycoming College Recreation Center at 7 p.m. for the event. Prinicipal Matthew Reitz and Superintendent Gerald McLaughlin gave opening remarks, followed by Class President of 2023 Luke O'Brien.

Student presenters Emma Strickland, Harris Khan, and Gianna Rupert spoke before Reverend Carol Johnson gave the commencement address.

Scroll below for a full gallery of the night's events, presented by Commonwealth Universities of Pennsylvania. Photography by Beth Frear

