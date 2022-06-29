Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — The Loyalsock Township Community Pool has instituted new pool rules and hired two security officers in response to complaints of rowdy kids.

This comes after two juvenile males were involved in a fight during a "heated" football game on June 13, which led both to receive harassment charges, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher.

According to an eyewitness report, there were around 20 kids yelling or otherwise involved in the disturbance.

New rules for non-member children

The pool recently implemented the following new rules:

Non-member children must leave their name, phone number, address

Parents must sign them in prior to entering the pool

Those who do not comply will be turned away at the gate.

"It was all the teens that are coming without parents," Bill Burdett, township manager, said. "[The new rules have] turned some kids away and others, I think it may have settled them down."

Prior to the rule changes, kids had been running away after getting in trouble, Burdett said.

Pool management haven't experienced any issues since the new rules and two security guards were hired, according to Burdett.

Security guard personnel, who are contracted through a security company, are compensated through the pool's budget.

Township Supervisor Michael Reed also said that lifeguards underwent training on June 28 to educate them to not "escalate" situations with unruly patrons.

"We've provided training to lifeguards to keep people safe outside of just swimming," Reed said.

The Loyalsock supervisors also approved the hiring of four additional lifeguards and a pool manager at the June 28 meeting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +5 Fourth of July celebrations coming up this weekend +2 Courthouse canine getting comfortable in his new job