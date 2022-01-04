This article was reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Tioga County, Pa. -- According to pet owner Carolyn Straniere of Wellsboro, her dog Jersey escaped from her pet-sitter on New Year's eve. Jersey ran off by the Pump N Pantry located in Tioga and simply disappeared.

Staniere quickly posted in Lost Pets of Tioga County where pet rescuers Lynda Barron and Lori Ranck, and others, jumped in to help find her dog.

Jersey's image and information was added to a lost pet poster and soon it was circulating across Facebook with the help of Facebook followers of Lost Pets of Tioga County, KC 101 Hometown Country radio station, as well as Second Chance Animal Sanctuary.

Pet rescuer Lori Ranck told FNN that the rescue could not have occurred without God's guidance and the great help of multiple people.

On Jan. 2, 2022, around 4 p.m., Jersey was noticed as she finally came out from wherever she was hiding. Jersey's pet owner, Carolyn spotted her and immediately got ahead of her dog and then got down to the ground as she called out to Jersey.

However, instead of coming toward her owner, Jersey glanced her way for just a minute and then took off running. Again, Carolyn got ahead of her dog and carefully got to the ground and whispered to Jersey. This time Jersey cautiously approached Carolyn. Meanwhile, Lynda Barron was close behind to toss a burger and walk down a slip leash for Carolyn to use. Within a short time, Jersey was safely back in the arms of her loving owner.

Ranck sent out thanks to Michele Rose, who travels all the way from Corning, NY. to help hike mountainous terrains; to Ranck's rescue partner in crime, Lynda Barron, who spends numerous hours and miles searching with Lori; and to Krys Knecht, Tioga County Humane Officer, along with her family, for dropping everything to help on Sunday afternoon.

Carolyn (owner), Daniel, and her sons all kept watch overnight and searched endlessly for Jersey. Ranck said Daniel had hung many flyers around the area making local residents aware of the lost dog. So, if you happen to see any poster of Jersey, please take it down for him.

Thankfully the entire family all did exactly what pet rescuers had suggested. Jersey was safely rescued with the help of God's grace, those who shared information on Facebook, assistance from local residents, and all those listed above in the article. As one can see, it surely takes many people involved to help search for a lost pet.

As the new year has just begun, please consider putting a GPS, Apple Airtag, or Tile on your pet’s collar. Also make sure your pet has the necessary shots, current dog tag and a phone number/address tag placed on their collar. These steps will help you in finding your pet more easily and rapidly, and save more time and worry.