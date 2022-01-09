Reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Millerton -- Amazing news for the Cornacchio family as both of their prayers were answered in short succession when it came to their beloved pet, Grace. The family needed a miracle to bring Grace safely home, but they first needed a sighting from someone to know that Grace was still alive after being hit by a vehicle.

The first sighting of Grace was by Lloyd and Lisa Stewart in the area of Jackson Center and Lake Road. It seems Grace was slowly and cautiously heading back home when she was spotted.

According to pet rescuer Lori Ranck, Grace returned home around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022.

Grace will be examined at the local veterinarian clinic on Friday morning for a full checkup. Owners and rescuers excitedly and thankfully reported that Grace was acting and breathing well after being hit by a vehicle and then roaming around the local area for the last two days.

Thanks went out to fellow pet rescuer Lynda Barron for her endless dedication searching for lost dogs. Ranck pointed out that Barron actually spent time in Wellsboro searching for a 15 year-old deaf/blind lost dog that went missing earlier on Thursday.

Then Barron went out the same day searching for Tinsel, another lost dog from the Wellsboro area, who has been missing since New Year’s, and finally Barron headed onward to Jackson Center to help search for Grace. That was three different searches for lost dogs all in one day.

Thanks also went out Michele Rose, who again jumped right in to help with finding Grace. Lori Ranck pointed out that Michele drove all the way from Corning, NY to help. Rose hiked through the challenging mountainous terrain.

She was also out searching in the Tiadaghton area for Tinsel the day before. Michele was on her way to Jackson Center to help Lynda when the call came in that Grace had been spotted around 2:30 p.m. Although, by the time she got there, Grace had disappeared again.

Around 5:30 p.m. as rescuers were setting up alarms and food stations, Grace cautiously approached her home on her own in the dark. It took some time and plenty of patience as Gracie's owners were able to slowly coax her into the house with treats. Although Grace was still very leery, she did finally walk into the family home on her own and reunited with her family.

Lori sent out additional thanks to First News Now and their readers, KC 101.5 Hometown Country, Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, and the lost pets Facebook pages for the help at getting the word out to the local residents.

Special thanks was acknowledged to all those who shared the information about Grace. "We cannot have these successful rescues without each and everyone of you helping spread the word or calling in sightings. It takes an entire Community and sometimes an entire county to bring a lost pet safely home," exclaimed Ranck.

The pet rescuers are still looking for Tinsel who has been missing from the Wellsboro area since Jan. 1, 2022.

Related reading: Two dogs lost in Tioga County; owners seek public help

Rescuers and FNN staff were saddened to learn that the life of Ruby, a 15-year-old blind Pomeranian dog that wandered off from Pearl Street in Wellsboro, had come to a heartbreaking end Thursday evening.

Please remember if you lose or find a lost pet always check out the Facebook page of Lost Pets of Tioga County PA or Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. You can call KC101.5 Hometown Country at 570 662-9000 to report you found a dog. Facebook pages are set up for just that reason -- so beloved pets can be reunited with their owners.

If you lose a pet, post a photo of the animal, list the area your pet went missing from and provide a contact number. If you find a pet, immediately check out Facebook pages and scroll down to see if you can find the owner. If you cannot find the owner, simply post a photo of the pet you found and leave a contact number on the post so the owner has the opportunity to see it on one of the pages and then call you.