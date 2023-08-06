Wellsboro, Pa. — There’s a new kid in town, and it’s bringing something that locals here have waited for — authentic Mexican cuisine.

Los Agaves Taqueria opened last month with a soft opening the end of July, but they held their official ribbon cutting for the new restaurant at 64 Main St., on Friday, Aug. 4, during the borough’s First Friday celebration.

Music on the streets by the Mariachi Los Mensajeros del Sur from West Virginia delighted the hundreds of people flocking downtown to check out the new restaurant.

Owner Emmanual Gutierrez said he was so happy to bring the authentic taste of his home country to Wellsboro, where he plans to stay.

Guitierrez, who has restaurant experience, said he also worked for the oil and gas industry in Tioga County.

“We just fell in love with Wellsboro,” Guitierrez said of his wife, who lived in a camper for three years.

“Then we had a baby boy, and we needed to buy a house,” he added.

The family found they were traveling miles to get authentic Mexican food so after much discussion and locating a space, they decided to open a restaurant.

“We like to have Mexican good and there was none locally,” he said.

Apparently, so do a lot of other people.

On the first night of the soft opening, Guitierrez said they ran out of food at 7 p.m. and had to close the restaurant two hours early.

“Hopefully, people are happy because we do our best to have the food to people as quick as we can,” he said.

But it’s not just the quality of the service, it is the authenticity of the food served.

Customers going in and out of the restaurant were happy with the quality and the price of the food offered, which includes burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and chimichangas and churros, the delicious cinnamon stick style dessert and much more.

Chris Eckert, a local musician who was also performing across the street during First Friday, said the food is “excellent.”

Charlie Messina of Wellsboro said he had been there at least five times since the opening.

“The food is great, and the price is reasonable,” Messina said.

Los Agaves Taqueria is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

They also do catering. For more information, call the restaurant at 570-404-7061. Visit their Facebook page or order online.

