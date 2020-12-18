Williamsport, Pa. – The holiday season is upon us, and most of us have that one person on our list who is impossible to find a good gift for (hint: if you don't think you have one of those people in your social circle, it's probably you). Fear not! The James V. Brown Library is here to offer a solution!

When a person has their own holiday, it means that they're a pretty big deal. Through the James V. Brown Library's "Own-A-Day" program, a $100 donation can show everybody that your friend, family member, business, pet, self, or esteemed nemesis is a pretty big deal by nabbing their very own holiday at the library!

Last year, more than 100 people and organizations took advantage of this chance to recognize someone they care about by sponsoring a day at the library with a gift of $100. You can give online at www.jvbrown.edu or by calling the library at (570) 326-0536, ext. 135.

“This is a popular program for so many reasons,” said Robin Glossner, development, marketing and programming director at the library. “We all have enough stuff. This is a great way to help out a community treasure and give the perfect gift.”

She noted that people often renew the same date, year after year, as gifts for grandchildren or for wedding anniversaries. Since 2009 the program has raised more than $60,000 to help the library continue its goals to champion the love of reading, open new doors to lifelong learning and ensure the preservation of library services for generations to come.

“On your chosen day, the name of someone you care about will be displayed on our flat-screen televisions throughout the building, printed on every receipt given to our patrons, published in our newsletters, and prominently displayed on our website and Facebook pages,” Glossner said. “Your message will be seen by the nearly 600 children, teens, adults and seniors who pass through our doors each day.”

The next time you are considering the perfect gift, think of the pleasure that owning a day at the James V. Brown Library can give.