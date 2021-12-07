Lock Haven, Pa. -- The Lock Haven University Community Service Office hosted its annual Hunger Bowl competition during the month of October. Student clubs and organizations were charged to collect non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.

Donations benefitted LHU's Haven Cupboard. A total of 2,382 food items were donated by 13 clubs and organizations.

Smith Hall came in first place with 1,036 items donated. They were awarded a $100 donation from Student Auxiliary Services into their club account, a certificate and the honor of signing the Hunger Bowl trophy donated and handmade by Vance McCoy, LHU professor.

In early November, the LHU men's baseball team volunteered to deliver the items to the cupboard.