Lock Haven – Giving Tuesday is celebrated each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It began in 2012 as a way to encourage people to do good and to give to nonprofit and charitable organizations. For the second consecutive year, Lock Haven Weis Markets have teamed up with Lock Haven University's Haven Cupboard as their charity of choice.

Throughout the day on December 1, customers were asked if they would like to donate a portion of their bill at checkout, in denominations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 to the Haven Cupboard.

The Haven Cupboard, located in the community room of the Beth Yehuda Synagogue, 320 W. Church St., across from LHU’s East Campus Science Center, benefits current LHU students struggling with food insecurity.

“It means so much to be selected again for the Day of Giving,” said Dr. Amy Downes, interim associate director of student affairs at LHU. “Our students have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and our ability to help provide food to them has helped to alleviate stress and allowed them to focus on their studies.”

Ashley Peters, Weis store manager, graduated from LHU in 2015 with a degree in business administration with a concentration in management. She has been with Weis since 2009 and was excited to be able to sponsor the Haven Cupboard for a second year.

“To say I was excited last year when I was able to start this partnership with Amy and the cupboard would be an understatement,” Peters said. “Little did I know that 2020 would be the most important year yet for this program to exist. COVID greatly affected millions of families. Throughout the uncertainty with classes, jobs, etc. one thing was certain – that the Haven Cupboard would be there to help those in need. The volunteers at the cupboard did not skip a beat and the cupboard remained open and flourished for its grand opening year. We continue to work with the cupboard to help in any way that we can.”

Through the Day of Giving event, the Weis store was able to give the Haven Cupboard a store sponsored $500 donation in addition to all of the donations raised through customer giving.

“Lock Haven University students are filled with gratitude for all donations and incredibly blessed with the support from Ashley and the Weis Market,” said Mia Swales, graduate assistant working at the Haven Cupboard.

Peters called the student staff at the cupboard, as well as LHU faculty and staff who support the cupboard, “true heroes.” “They spend countless hours collecting donations, setting up the cupboard week after week, storing products – all out of the kindness of their hearts,” Peters added. “It is inspiring to see the lives that are being changed.”

The Haven Cupboard is staffed by Downes, Swales and their student staff, and will reopen for LHU students on Jan. 27, 2021. To make a monetary donation, visit www.givegab.com/campaigns/the-haven-cupboard-2020. For questions, email havencupboard@lockhaven.edu.