Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Bloomsburg University and Mansfield University will each receive four upright, Steinway pianos from Lock Haven University, which once held a total of 22 Steinway pianos.

Lock Haven University received its collection through a donation by 1966 alumna and current vice chair of the Lock Haven Council of Trustees, Margery Dosey, and her late husband, Dr. Seymour Krevsky.

Lock Haven, with Dosey's blessing, transferred 11 of the Steinway pianos to locations where they will be played and enjoyed for years to come. Embracing the integration of LHU with Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities, and building on the established relationships with area school districts, four pianos each will go to Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities and one each will go to Keystone Central and Williamsport Area School Districts, with one going to Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte.

The performance at Bloomsburg University will feature BU piano students Kallie Koch and Jack Heroux-Skirbst performing the Suite from The Sleeping Beauty Waltz for four hands by Tchaikovsky (arranged by Rachmaninoff).

Lock Haven professor Dr. David Curtin will then perform pieces by Domenico Scarlatti, Franz Schubert, Franz Liszt, and Liszt/Robert Schumann.

Curtin has served on the faculty of Lock Haven University since 2004, where he has taught piano, music theory, music history, sight singing/ear-training, and Intro to Music. He holds a Doctor of Music Arts degree in Piano Performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

He has performed and taught throughout the United States and the UK, as well as in Mexico, Ireland, Korea, and China. In 2015 he was awarded Lock Haven University's highest award for Outstanding Scholarship. In 2021 he was appointed Director of the Global Honors Program at Lock Haven. Curtin is a Steinway artist and performs exclusively on Steinway instruments.

"I am so pleased that Lock Haven University has found a way to make sure these magnificent instruments are able to be relocated to their new homes, so music majors and music lovers alike will be able to play and enjoy them as they are intended," Dosey said. "This is what integration looks like. The giving of one to another. And also to foster young musicians' love and passion for the arts by giving them the opportunity to have access to one of these pianos at their school or church fills me with joy."

Dosey also has an endowed fine arts scholarship, The Margery Brown Dosey Scholarship for the Arts, which is awarded each year to an art major at Lock Haven. Following the integration of Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities, Dosey plans to open the scholarship up to a student at any one of the three campuses.